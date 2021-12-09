A company has made the world’s largest cannabis-infused brownie.

The hefty ‘space cake’ measures 3ft wide by 3ft long and is 15 inches tall - weighing a whopping 850 pounds.

Massachusetts-based MariMed say it contains 20,000mg of THC: the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation which is the equivalent of 66 spliffs.

The firm unveiled the oversized treat to commemorate the launch of their Bubby’s Baked brand of brownies: a single-serving brownie containing a more manageable 5mg of THC.

