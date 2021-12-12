Firefighters rescue cat stuck on 36ft telegraph pole for two days

Firefighters in Colorado have rescued a cat from a 36ft telegraph pole after it got stuck for at least two days.

Residents in the city of Aurora spotted Panther perching on the 11m utility pole after owners Alexis Soberanis and Kimberly Medina noticed he had disappeared.

After failed attempts to entice the cat down with food, firefighters managed to rescue him by climbing up a ladder and putting Panther into a pet carrier.

Since being reunited with her cat, Ms Medina has said he will no longer be allowed outside.

