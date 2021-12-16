CCTV footage captures moment polar bear cub is born

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has announced the birth of a tiny polar bear cub at Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore.

Staff at the wildlife conservation charity say they were “delighted” when they first heard high-pitched cub sounds coming from the den earlier this week but say the coming months are crucial to the cubs survival.

CCTV footage captured in the den shows mum and cub curled up enjoying a snooze.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here