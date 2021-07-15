The wedding between Prince Charles and Princess Diana has had a new documentary makeover thanks to BritBox which airs for the first time on Thursday (15 July).

What was dubbed the “wedding of the century” took place more than 40 years now – but the BBC and ITV streaming service have ‘lovingly’ retouched the original footage to make it much clearer than it originally was on the day.

Watched by more than 750 million people worldwide the streaming service will be hoping their remake doc is as big a hit with viewers around the world.