This is the moment chess influencer Alexandra Botez took on a chess hustler in New York’s Union Square and beat him in under 10 minutes.

“She knows this!” the man exclaims as the 25-year-old chess champ corners his king. The pair shake hands and she says: “good game.”

Botez, who holds six national championship titles and has been likened to the fictional protagonist of the Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit, has a huge following on social media.

The video was shared on her YouTube channel with the caption: “While on her NYC vacation Alexandra visited Union Square Park to play the chess hustlers!”