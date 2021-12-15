Adorable moment boy tries on The Queen's Guard's bearskin hat

A Clarence House beefeater let a boy try on his bearskin hat today as the Duchess of Cornwall was joined by children and families.

The Duchess of Cornwall continued with her festive tradition of inviting youngsters into Clarence House to decorate her Christmas tree.

Camilla was joined by children and families supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity at her London home.

One kindhearted beefeater bent down and placed his large hat on top of a child's head.

With the help from Camilla, the boy was able to support the heavy hat upon his head.

