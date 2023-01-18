Princess Kate helps make masks as she plays with youngsters at Luton nursery

The Princess of Wales helped youngsters make masks as she toured a nursery in Luton to learn about its work supporting the early years development of children.

Princess Kate visited the Foxcubs Nursery as part of her efforts to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

With a focus on learning through play, the centre offers places to families eligible for free childcare and early education and encourages parents to become involved in the life of the nursery.

During her visit, Kate also met staff to discuss the role nurseries play in shaping a child’s development.

