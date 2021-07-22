A 72-year-old Chinese bodybuilder has revealed the secrets behind a strict fitness plan that keeps him “looking 30”.

Yang Xinmin has been bodybuilding for 37 years and despite his advanced age, looks in better shape than most 30-year-olds, with his doctor claiming that he has the bone density of a “much younger man”.

Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Xinmin sticks to a strict diet plan - which includes eating eight eggs for breakfast every day - to fuel his incredible lifestyle.

He began weight training back in 1984 and hasn’t stopped since.