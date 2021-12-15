Blind dog who was rescued last Christmas becomes foster dad to orphaned pups

A blind dog which won the nation’s heart after being rescued from a park last Christmas has become an unlikely foster dad to orphaned puppies 12 months on.

Rottweiler Oliver was just three months old when he was found wandering around London’s Hyde Park and taken in by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

A year later, the pooch has became a foster father to two abandoned puppies rejected by their mother at birth.

Oliver has been helping raise motherless mongrels Peter and Chris for the last two months despite being completely blind and giant in size.

