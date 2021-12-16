Community saddened after Frozen Christmas decorations stolen from front garden

A neighbourhood in San Francisco has been left “angry and sad” after an inflatable Olaf snowman was stolen from a front garden.

Peter Sachs and his son noticed the famous Frozen character was stolen earlier this week after a storm swept through the area and many of the family’s neighbours are “surprised” about the incident.

“I’ve seen kids taking selfies with Olaf and hugging Olaf,” Peter said of the stolen decoration.

“It’s a sad state of affairs that people have to worry about their decorations.”

