Young girl bursts into tears as she unwraps puppy for Christmas

A young girl burst into tears of joy as she received the Christmas gift of her dreams, unwrapping a seven-week-old puppy.

Claire Hammer, from Texas, has put a pup at the top of her Christmas list every year since she was a toddler, but her wish never came true.

She and her mother Janee both have fur allergies, but recently discovered Goldendoodles - a retriever-poodle mix - are hypoallergenic.

Thanks to the revelation, Claire’s parents were able to finally give their daughter the gift of her dreams, surprising the seven-year-old with the puppy, named Nola Rose.

Sign up to our newsletters here.