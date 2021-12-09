Christmas tree branded 'shambles' as only half decorated over health and safety concerns

A town’s Christmas tree has been branded ‘shambles’ after only its bottom half was decorated because health and safety officials said it was too high to safely light the top.

The partially-decorated pine in Bailiff Bridge, West Yorks., was slammed by residents and one councillor dubbed it ‘the worst in the north’.

Calderdale Council, the authority responsible for lighting the festive fir, said the natural tree had gown ‘significantly larger’ and it wasn’t safe to reach its highest sections.

But Conservative councillor George Robinson described it as a ‘shambles’.

