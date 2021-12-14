Venomous snake slithers out of family's Christmas tree

A British family recieved the shock of their lives when a venomous snake slithered out of their Christmas tree moments after they had finished decorating it.

Rob and Marcela Wild, who moved to South Africa from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire 15-years-ago, were admiring their festive fir with children Edward and Sahara when the venomous boomslang appeared from behind a bauble.

The snake is seen suspending itself out of the tree before settling amongst the lights and tinsel.

Boomslang snakes are drop-by-drop the most poisonous snake in South Africa.

Sign up to our newsletters.