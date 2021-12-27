Fans attending an NFL match in Minnesota were treated to an adorable corgi race during half-time on Sunday.

As many as 15 owners can be seen lining up on the 40-yard line, releasing their pet pooches to run into the endzone in front of a 60,000 strong crowd.

The dogs, dressed in festive outfits, bounded across the pitch towards the finish line and while one corgi in yellow looked likely to take the win, a late charge ensured one dressed in green crossed the line first.

