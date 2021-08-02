A new study has concluded that “exercising moderately” and cutting 250 calories per day “can improve heart health in older adults”.

For the study, scientists in the US undertook a randomised controlled trial comprised of 160 sedentary adults who were aged between 65 and 79 and classed as obese.

Each participant was assigned one intervention group for 20 weeks and were required to either excise with their regular diet or adopt calorie restriction.

Results found that participants who lost nearly 10 per cent of their body weight over a five-month period saw significant improvements in aortic stiffness.