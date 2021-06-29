A dancer tells the inspiring story of how she continues to perform in a wheelchair after being shot 9 times and being paralysed from the waist down.

Diamond was shot by AK47 and AR15 guns in 2012 while giving a friend a ride, leaving 79 bullet holes in her car.

When she found out she was paraplegic, Diamond, who had been dancing since the age of three, was less concerned about never walking again and more if she would be able to dance again.

She realised she could dance in a wheelchair and has shot to fame on TikTok with her dance videos.