This is the adorable moment a deaf nine-month-old baby hears his mum and dad speak for the first time.

Everett Colley was born unable to hear, meaning parents Ashley and Zachary had to learn sign language to communicate with him for much of his early life.

Days before Christmas, Everett underwent cochlear implant surgery and after the exterior part of the device was fitted, he was finally able to hear his parents speak.

The adorable tot soon adjusts to the new sounds of the world, beaming and nuzzling his face into his mum's chest as they speak.

Sign up to our newsletters here.