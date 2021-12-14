Deer trapped in fence runs to freedom after firefighters rush to the rescue

A deer ran to freedom after firefighters released it from being stuck in a fence.

Firefighters rushed to help police officers trying to free a deer from a fence in Spring Valley, New York.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department shared footage of the moment the animal fled the scene after officers freed its hind legs from the fence.

Police officers contacted the Hillcrest Fire Company after they were unable to free the creature.

By using the jaws of life, firefighters managed to make a gap in the fence.

Moments later the deer sprinted off to freedom.

