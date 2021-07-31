In the video, a doe can be seen eating from a feeder left on Gay’s property in Lake Somerville, Texas, that she calls ‘Little Star Ranch’.

Another doe then approaches and they immediately launch themselves onto their hind legs, elegantly walking and swatting at each other in a performance that looks more like a dance than a fight.

The dueling duo eventually collide and paw at each other before dropping back to all fours and running off.

Gay Isber McMillan caught the hilarious video on her property’s security camera during a family get together.