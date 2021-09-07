A man who helped a robot out of a sticky situation was amazed to learn that machines have manners too.

The video, filmed by Josh Belknap in Mississippi, shows him walking toward an autonomous delivery robot that had got stuck with half of its wheels in a ditch. He lifts the bot back onto the path. “Thank you, have a nice day” the robot can then be heard saying.

“Oh my God, I didn’t know it did that!” a delighted Mr Belknap says into the camera.