A weight-loss device that stops people from opening their mouths wide enough to eat solid food has been developed by scientists in the UK and New Zealand.

DentalSlim Diet Control sees two magnets inserted onto opposing top and bottom teeth to lock the jaw shut.

The person using the tool will be unable to open their mouth more than 2mm wide, meaning they will be restricted to a liquid diet.

Despite being hailed as a “world first weight loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic”, the creation has been widely criticised online.