This video looks back at some of the key moments in Princess Diana’s life as Prince William and Harry unveil a new statue of their late mother in Kensington Palace on Thursday, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Diana tried to give her sons a normal childhood, taking them to the cinema and making them queue at Thorpe Park. She helped break the stigma surrounding Aids by shaking hands with an infected person, and devoted herself to charity work. The Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.