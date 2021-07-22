Fenix, a dog with a rare neurological condition that makes him unable to move normally, has developed a special way of walking.

“He prances like a pony,” his owners tell GeoBeats Animals. “He does everything with a little more pizazz.”

Fenix has cerebellar hypoplasia, which means his cerebellum never fully developed. His owners rescued him from a kill shelter as an emaciated puppy that couldn’t even stand up. His coordination has improved since then and footage shows the pooch going for walks and bouncing around happily.

“He seems to really have this personality of joy and freedom and ridiculousness,” his owner says.