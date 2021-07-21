Anya, the German shepherd, likes to bring Munchie, the cat, their favourite toy every morning so the two of them can play.

Lori Knoble rescued the kitten Munchie from a dumpster – and says that her dog has helped the pet settle in her new home by enticing her to play everyday.

In the above video, you can see that Anya is very patient, and waits for Munchie to take the bait even when it seems like she’s not interested in the toy.