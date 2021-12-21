French town use fake €10 euro notes to encourage dog owners to pick up poo

A French city launched an inventive campaign to encourage dog owners to pick up after their pets by placing fake euro bills on the ground to entice locals to read a public-awareness message.

Fake €10 notes were placed across the city by local authorities.

The notes had a message urging readers that if they could stop and stoop to lift the fake money, they can do the same and pick up their pet’s feaces.

In video, shared to the city’s Facebook page, owners stop and pick up the notes while walking their dogs.

