Police in New York state had an unusual rescue operation when a dog named Buttercup was reported to be trapped under a house in West Seneca.

The dog somehow managed to find himself trapped under the foundations of the house, with Officers Rave and Pingitore having to dig under the house to be able to reach Buttercup. Thankfully, their efforts proved fruitful in the end, when Officer Rave managed to pull the dog safely from out under the house – and he quickly started to spring around.