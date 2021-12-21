SantaPaws Day: Dogs awaiting adoption choose their Christmas presents

Dogs Trust Ireland shared its annual video of precious pups selecting their own Christmas toys after the charity recieved a wealth of donations.

Heartwarming footage features excitable pups in all shapes and sizes rushing into a room with excitement before selecting their very own Christmas gift from a vast lineup of toys.

Some pooches were quick to decide on which toy was their chosen one while others took their time in researching their options.

Dog centre carers gathered around to watch the joyful pups.

