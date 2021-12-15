Dolphin surprises wildlife experts with underwater ‘headstand’ filmed by drone

A Risso’s dolphin has been filmed performing an unusual underwater “headstand”, leaving wildlife experts wondering what it was up to.

The dolphin was spotted doing the manoeuvre – suspended vertically with its nose down, fully underwater and rotating slowly – thanks to drone footage being used to survey the marine mammals off the Isle of Lewis in Scotland.

Conservationists say that while there have been sightings of the species “headstanding” in other parts of the world, those dolphin had their tails out of the water – and they have never seen a fully submerged headstand before.

