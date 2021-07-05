An Israeli photographer has used drone footage to turn a flock of sheep into a captivating work of art.

Lior Patel created a timelapse video that shows the herd moving in and out of its grazing areas near the city of Yokne’am Illit in northern Israel.

The size of the group ranges from 1000 to 1700 sheep and when shot from above, they form hypnotic patterns travelling from place to place across fields and roads.

Patel said the project was the “most special” photography experience he’s ever had.