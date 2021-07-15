Meghan Markle is to executive produce a Netflix animated series called Pearl, it has been announced. The story, about a 12-year-old girl’s “journey of self-discovery”, will be created by Archewell Productions, which she set up with her husband, Prince Harry.

In a statement, Meghan said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”