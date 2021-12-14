People visit 'over-the-top' Dyker Heights Christmas lights display

Video footage shows people visiting the Dyker Heights Christmas lights display, Brooklyn’s home to some of the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations in the US.

The Brooklyn neighborhood continued its annual tradition, which is known to draw large crowds, and is officially underway for the 36th straight year.

Lucy Spata says the tradition started back in 1985 as a way to carry on her late mother’s Christmas lights tradition.

Speaking to News 12 Bronx, Spata said: “It’s a great feeling, especially the children and especially these past two years with this Covid. It brought a little happiness”.

Sign up for our newsletters by here