Bacteria in kitchen towels “can play a role” in contaminating food, study finds

Dishcloths "can play a role in the cross-contamination of foods", a study has suggested, with E. coli detected in more than a quarter of kitchen towels analysed. Researchers from the University of Arizona and the Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Wisconsin found that of the 82 dishcloths collected from US and Canadian households, 89% contained coliform bacteria, with the presence of E. coli relating to the "frequency of washing". According to cleaning experts, hand towels can be reused up to three or four days, while discloths used for drying up cutting boards or dishes should be washed “once a day”.