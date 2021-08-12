Eamonn Holmes has compared a Black woman's hair to an alpaca's in an interaction that has been branded "disgusting" by viewers online.

During a segment on Thursday's episode of This Morning, Holmes told Dr Zoe Williams that "your hair reminds me of an alpaca today", before adding, "you just want to pat it, don't you?"

Pointing her pen at the camera, Dr Williams replied: "Don't touch my hair!"

In a tweet posted after the incident, Holmes wrote: "If my attempt at being humorous with my friend was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended.”