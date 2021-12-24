Electrical engineer's funeral cortege followed by convoy of Western Power vans

An electrical engineer was given a fitting send-off by colleagues who followed his funeral cortege in a convoy of Western Power vans.

Tom Marcham, from Worcester, died suddenly on November 23 aged just 36 leaving behind seven-year-old Harry and four-year-old daughter Esme.

A fleet of vans from Western Power Distribution, where he had worked since starting as an apprentice aged 16, followed his hearse.

Dozens of well-wishers also lined the route before he was laid to rest at Worcester Crematorium.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here