Two giant elephants flatten trees as they clash in 10-minute battle

Two giant elephants locked tusks in a 10-minute battle just metres away from a walking tour in South Africa.

Breathtaking footage shows the pair - both weighing over six tonnes - flattening trees and bushes as they go head-to-head in Kruger National Park.

“To witness such an amazing fight with animals as large as these two bulls is something to behold,” tour guide Chris Bates said, adding that he’d never witnessed anything like it in his four years working as a guide.

He also confirmed that the larger of the two bulls won the battle.

