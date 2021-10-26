An “adorable” spider that resembles Elton John has been found in Australia, sending social media into a frenzy.

In footage recently posted to a Facebook page for arachnid enthusiasts, the tiny spider looks like it is wearing round black sunglasses and even appears to be playing an imaginary piano.

“That is seriously adorable,” one person commented, while another quickly saw the connection to the music icon, writing: “Elton John if he came back as a spider.”

The spider has since been identified as a female White-banded House Jumper, found mainly on Australia’s east coast.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.