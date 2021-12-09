Endangered whale and calf spotted after mother was trapped in fishing nets for year

An endangered whale that was trapped in fishing nets for more than a year has been spotted off the coast of Cumberland Island, in the US state of Georgia.

Snow Cone, as she has been named by researchers, was first identified in March 2021, when authorities attempted to remove fishing nets that entrapped her.

The whale was also seen swimming with a new calf, 18 months after she lost her firstborn as a result of being hit by two vessels.

She is now no longer “entrapped” by ropes, according to researchers.

