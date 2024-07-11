#RedforRuth is an iconic moment in the sporting calendar which helps raise awareness and vital funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation and their mission to support families facing the death of a parent from cancer, and fund more collaboration and research into non-smoking lung cancers.

On 11th July, day 2 of the England v West Indies Men’s Test, Lord’s will transform into a sea of red support.

Discover how you can support and donate to the Ruth Strauss Foundation here