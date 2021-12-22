Firefighters pull trapped tired horse out of muddy creek

Heroic footage shows the moment firefighters pulled a trapped tired horse out of a muddy creek in Iowa.

On Saturday, Deputy Harvey and Sgt. Weber helped the Neola Fire and Rescue and Crescent Volunteer Fire Department with freeing Peaches the horse that had got stuck in a creek.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said: "Protect and Serve also extends to the four legged citizens of Pottawattamie County. We are happy to report that Peaches has made a full recovery!".

