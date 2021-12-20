Fish enjoy Christmas corals at Sea Life London Aquarium

Staff at the Sea Life London Aquarium have been getting the animals into the Christmas spirit by decorating their tanks with festive decorations.

Staff fitted the tank's corals with festive red Christmas hats.

Green sea turtles were also spotted enjoying fresh Brussel sprouts from the stalks.

An octopus wraps its many tentacles around a new toy in the form of a Christmas cracker.

Arctic penguins were also gifted with a cake made from ice and stuffed with prat.

Sign up to our newsletters.