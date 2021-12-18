TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois responds to doubts over his ‘authenticity’

Francis Bourgeois, who became a viral personality on TikTok for his love of trains, has uploaded a video addressing those “doubting my authenticity”, amid speculation that his passion for trainspotting is “fake”.

Images of the social media star in plain clothing surfaced on Twitter which people felt were at odds with Francis’ persona and appearance in his videos.

Bourgeois explained that when he started a new school he wore "roadman" clothes to fit in but soon realised it "wasn’t me and it wasn’t making me happy at all", so he went back to his passion.

