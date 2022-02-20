Gemma Collins breaks down over fears she’ll self-harm again if she has a baby

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone over the phone on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.

Gemma Collins broke down in tears when she spoke of her desire to have children in the Channel 4 documentary, Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me.

The reality TV star said: “Because I now want to go on to have a family and stuff, I suppose there’s just a part of me...

“You hear about people have post-natal depression, I don’t ever want it to come back.”