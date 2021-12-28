A pair of giant pandas have been spotted frolicking and playing in the snow at a Chinese zoo.

Da Mei and Qing Quing were experiencing snowfall for the first time since arriving at their new habitat last September.

The adorable animals made the most of their winter wonderland by climbing trees, rolling around on the snow-covered ground and chewing on bamboo.

A number of Siberian Tigers, also housed at the zoo, were seen playing games and chasing each other in the snow.

