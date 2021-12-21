Grey whale appears next to kayakers off California coast

Gray whales breached next to kayakers off the coast of California during their annual migration south, remarkable footage has shown.

Kayakers paddling with whale watching company Everyday California, experienced the once in a lifetime experience when the ocean giants breached alongside them.

In one video, a whale appears just feet from a kayaker.

The whale breaches the water before its fluke disappears into the abyss.

Whales endure a 12,000-mile round trip in one of the longest migrations of any animal on earth seeing them

