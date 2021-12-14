Man's hand saved by surgeons who stitched it to his chest

A car crash victim’s hand was saved by surgeons who used a wartime technique and stitched it to his chest.

Martin Shaw’s car crashed on the A512 near Shepshed, Leicestershire, and severely injured his hand.

Mr Shaw told BBC: “I honestly was waiting to wake up with a nub”.

Despite this, doctors were able to save his hand by stitching it to his chest which let the blood supply circulate in the hand.

The 35-year-old is happy to keep his hand from being amputated and feels lucky he can still use it.

