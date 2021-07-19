The UK recorded the hottest day of 2021 so far as temperatures exceeded 30C in England and Wales on Sunday.

While many are enjoying the weather - both at home and abroad - extreme heat can cause discomfort to pets.

As temperatures rise, it’s important to keep animals cool.

Owners should know the symptoms of overheating, which include drooling, excessive panting and increased heart rates and they should also take extra steps to protect their pets.

These can include trimming your dog’s hair to keep them cool, and most importantly, providing pets with plenty of water sources both inside and outside.