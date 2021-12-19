Spanish researchers claim to have found lost ancient building dedicated to Hercules

Spanish researchers have claimed to have found a lost ancient building dedicated to Hercules.

In the Spanish town of Sancti Petri, research teams from the University of Seville and the Andalusian Institute of Historical Heritage said they have uncovered the possible location of the lost Hercules of Cadiz temple.

Milagros Alzaga García, head of the Andalusian Institute's Centre for Aquatic Archaeology said: "The archaeological information together with the images obtained with digital models of the site, lead us to believe that this could be the mythical temple of Hercules".

