CCTV footage shows hilarious moment when a kid doesn't listen to her parents. "We warned our daughter to not go past the black truck because if a dog jumped out, we wouldn’t be able to help," the girl's mom, Amber Vasquez said. The young girl’s pet chihuahua attempts to intervene when she is chased by a pitbull but ends up running away. The girl's dad then plays the hero and gets his family safely inside the house while blocking the angry dog.