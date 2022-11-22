Nasa official claims humans could live on the moon by 2030

A top Nasa official believes that humans could be living on the moon by the end of the decade.

Howard Hu, head of the agency’s Orion lunar spacecraft programme, is optimistic that such space exploration could happen sooner rather than later.

“Certainly in this decade, we’re going to have people living [on the moon],” he told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“The durations, you know, depending on how long we’ll be on the surface. They’ll be living, they’ll have habitats and they’ll have rovers on the ground.”

