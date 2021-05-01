Two fishermen made the catch of a lifetime in British Columbia last week, reeling in a sturgeon estimated to weigh 600 pounds.

Yves Bisson shared the moment he and Dan Lallier caught the fish - nicknamed the “living dinosaur” because it dates back to the Jurassic era - in the Fraser River.

“Check this out... this fish is 10 and a half feet [long], probably 580, 600 pounds,” he said, explaining the catch on TikTok.

“We were just able to tag it, so it’s probably never been caught and now we’re going to release it,” Bisson added.

